Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Shoreham hotel in Midtown purchased

05/06/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 - JLL Hotels & Hospitality announced today that it has closed the sale of Shoreham, a 179-key boutique hotel located in Midtown, Manhattan, just minutes from both Central Park and the 5th Ave. shopping corridor. The sale represents the fifth asset JLL Hotels & Hospitality has advised on in New York City since September 2020.

JLL represented the seller to complete the sale to a private buyer. The property was offered fully unencumbered of brand management and the buyer plans to continue operations as a hotel.

The Shoreham totals 89,681 square feet and features a fitness center, business center and is pet-friendly. The hotel also includes over 2,000 square feet of meeting space and a restaurant, Aqua 55 and benefits not only from its location, but also from proximity to various perennial demand drivers, being situated near multiple theaters, the Rockefeller Center and leading office tenants, including Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions and media companies.

New York City has shown resilience throughout the pandemic, historically being one of the fastest cities to recovery following an economic downturn. The sale represents continued investor interest in the New York City recovery story and comes as travel and visitation headwinds surrounding Manhattan grow increasingly more positive by the week.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Jeffrey Davis, Executive Vice Presidents KC Patel and Michele Mahl, Associate Nikhil Chuchra and Analyst Desmund Delaney.

'Manhattan remains a focal point for hospitality capital as transaction activity begins to gain momentum,' said Patel. 'Strategically located on 55th and 5th Ave., the Shoreham Hotel will draw demand from all corners of the Midtown market.'

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Our hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : West Hollywood retail buildings sell to partn..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Development site near Washington, D.C. sells
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Multi-anchor power center in the Birmingham M..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Beachfront Allegria Hotel in Long Beach purch..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Lake Jonathan Flats in growing MN submarket p..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Joint venture purchases metro Denver trophy o..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Last-mile industrial acquisition in Southern ..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : New York-area light industrial building acqui..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Shoreham hotel in Midtown purchased
PU
02:05pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 710 M - -
Net income 2021 599 M - -
Net cash 2021 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 644 M 9 644 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 188,57 $
Last Close Price 187,97 $
Spread / Highest target 7,46%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Patricia Maxson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED26.69%9 644
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.55%58 624
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-15.21%28 282
CBRE GROUP, INC.35.46%27 950
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED51.45%18 840
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED39.28%9 547