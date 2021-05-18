Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Single-tenant retail building near Phoenix sells for $16.2M

PHOENIX, May 18, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $16.2 million sale of a 33,300-square-foot single-tenant retail building ground leased to a global discount department and grocery store tenant at Talavi Town Center in Glendale, Arizona.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller.

The investment-grade and industry-leading tenant has occupied the building since 1995 and redeveloped the store into the current footprint in 2008 to meet Glendale's growing population and uptick in customer volume. Glendale's population has increased 13% since 2000 and is 10 miles northwest of Phoenix.

The high-performing store is situated on 3.4 acres at 5845 W. Bell Rd. in the Arrowhead Retail corridor, a dense retail trade area that welcomes 2.2 million customers annually. The property is at the high-traffic intersection of Bell Road and 59th Avenue, which has traffic counts of more than 72,000 vehicles per day.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Director Adam Friedlander and Managing Director Patrick Dempsey.

'This investment offering leased to the largest retailer in the world was one we were proud to take to market,' Friedlander said. 'There are not many high-quality, investment-grade, net-lease investment offerings currently available for sale in the marketplace.

'The demand for single-tenant assets with investment-grade credit and strong underlying real estate fundamentals is the right mix to offer in today's environment,' he continued. 'The demand far exceeds the supply, so we were able to attract attention from a wide spectrum of buyers, including institutional capital, REITs, high-net-worth buyers and private family offices. Multiple bids were received, and eventually we selected a private 1031 buyer through a best-and-final process.'

