Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : St. Regis Punta Mita beachfront hotel in Mexico sold

MIAMI, June 21, 2021 - JLL Hotels & Hospitality announced today it closed the sale of the luxurious, beachfront St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, located in Punta de Mita, Nayarit, Mexico.

JLL represented the seller to complete the sale to a joint venture owned by Vertex Real Estate Investors, through its Fund II, and Grupo MRP, through its Fund V.

The St. Regis Punta Mita resort opened in 2008 and consists of a total of 120 keys, including 31 suites. The hotel also features six food and beverage outlets, 7,806 square feet of indoor and terrace meeting and conference space, an indoor/outdoor spa totaling 14,235 square feet, a 2,863-square-foot fitness center, three infinity pools with hot tubs, a children's club, over 1,600 square feet of boutique and retail space, and offers access to a Championship 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, a private beach and tennis center, containing five courts.

The hotel is located within the gated community of Punta Mita. Punta Mita is surrounded by pristine beaches, being positioned along the Pacific Ocean and Banderas Bay on Mexico's West Coast, with world-class amenities, across 1,500 acres. The community is also proximate to Puerto Vallarta's international airport, offering direct flights from major markets across the world.

The award-winning hotel has also being recognized with various accolades, including being named a Five-Star Hotel by Forbes Travel Guide, a Travel + Leisure's 500 Best Hotels in the World, the recipient of the AAA Five Diamonds Award® and a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor.

According to JLL Hotels & Hospitality's latest Travel and Tourism Update (April, 2021), pent-up demand both domestically and internationally, has fueled a robust recovery and will continue to drive fundamentals throughout 2021 and beyond particularly in resort markets.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Gregory Rumpel and Senior Vice President Carolina Lacerda.

