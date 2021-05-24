Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Unique CU South mixed-use facility hits the market

05/24/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER - May 24, 2021 - The University of Colorado has named JLL to market the sale of its CU South Denver facility, a 175,780-square-foot, Class A, mixed-use building in Lone Tree, Colorado.

The offering presents a unique adaptive reuse opportunity for the three-level facility boasting a state-of-the-art meeting venue with capacity for more than 1,000, a two-story atrium and foyer, outdoor space, 300-seat theater, commercial kitchen and multiple classrooms. The 14.4-acre site has parking for 442 vehicles and includes an additional 4.4 acres of developable land.

Completed in two phases in 2002 and 2009, the well-maintained facility could easily be adapted for a variety of uses, including educational, religious, event space, office or a combination of uses.

Located at 10035 South Peoria Street, the site is positioned approximately 18 miles south of downtown Denver in the affluent suburban community of Lone Tree. The property has visibility to more than 38,000 vehicles per day along Lincoln Ave. and tremendous regional accessibility because of its proximity to the crossroads of Interstate 25 and C-470. It is also near top employers at the Denver Tech Center, which boasts more than 11.7 million square feet of space and Meridian International Business Park, among others.

The JLL team representing the seller is led by Director Lindsey Fahey and Executive Vice President Patrick Bolick.

'As movement to the suburbs has accelerated, this offering presents a compelling opportunity to enter into the southeastern Denver suburban market, the largest market in the city and one of the top performing,' Bolick said. 'In its current state the site provides a unique environment to meet a user's immediate requirements, boasting high-quality construction, excellent visibility and infrastructure consisting of a cafeteria, auditorium and high-volume multi-purpose space.'

'Alternatively, the fact that the site includes additional developable land also presents a compelling redevelopment play, providing options for a variety of buyer profiles,' added Fahey.

According a recent JLL news release, Denver is one of the growth markets that residents and investors are being drawn to for its low cost of living and attractive lifestyle. Denver has witnessed population growth of more than 13% since 2010 and employment growth of more than 25%.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 18:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
02:27pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Unique CU South mixed-use facility hits the m..
PU
01:05pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Grocery-anchored retail center in Los Angeles..
PU
12:01pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Minneapolis-area office property trades for $..
PU
11:11aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Preferred equity arranged for two multi-housi..
PU
10:17aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Bronx urban logistics facility trades for $11..
PU
05/21JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL selected to lease VanTrust Real Estate's ..
PU
05/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : 4-property San Diego multi-housing portfolio ..
PU
05/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Two-tenant San Francisco-area retail property..
PU
05/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $26.1M sale of Phoenix Apartments in St. Paul..
PU
05/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL Hotels & Hospitality expands global asset..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 793 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 615 M 10 615 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 210,86 $
Last Close Price 206,89 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Patricia Maxson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED39.44%10 615
KE HOLDINGS INC.-18.54%59 700
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.00%28 680
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-17.99%27 312
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED42.73%17 765
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED29.95%8 913