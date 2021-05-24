Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Unique CU South mixed-use facility hits the market

DENVER - May 24, 2021 - The University of Colorado has named JLL to market the sale of its CU South Denver facility, a 175,780-square-foot, Class A, mixed-use building in Lone Tree, Colorado.

The offering presents a unique adaptive reuse opportunity for the three-level facility boasting a state-of-the-art meeting venue with capacity for more than 1,000, a two-story atrium and foyer, outdoor space, 300-seat theater, commercial kitchen and multiple classrooms. The 14.4-acre site has parking for 442 vehicles and includes an additional 4.4 acres of developable land.

Completed in two phases in 2002 and 2009, the well-maintained facility could easily be adapted for a variety of uses, including educational, religious, event space, office or a combination of uses.

Located at 10035 South Peoria Street, the site is positioned approximately 18 miles south of downtown Denver in the affluent suburban community of Lone Tree. The property has visibility to more than 38,000 vehicles per day along Lincoln Ave. and tremendous regional accessibility because of its proximity to the crossroads of Interstate 25 and C-470. It is also near top employers at the Denver Tech Center, which boasts more than 11.7 million square feet of space and Meridian International Business Park, among others.

The JLL team representing the seller is led by Director Lindsey Fahey and Executive Vice President Patrick Bolick.

'As movement to the suburbs has accelerated, this offering presents a compelling opportunity to enter into the southeastern Denver suburban market, the largest market in the city and one of the top performing,' Bolick said. 'In its current state the site provides a unique environment to meet a user's immediate requirements, boasting high-quality construction, excellent visibility and infrastructure consisting of a cafeteria, auditorium and high-volume multi-purpose space.'

'Alternatively, the fact that the site includes additional developable land also presents a compelling redevelopment play, providing options for a variety of buyer profiles,' added Fahey.

According a recent JLL news release, Denver is one of the growth markets that residents and investors are being drawn to for its low cost of living and attractive lifestyle. Denver has witnessed population growth of more than 13% since 2010 and employment growth of more than 25%.

