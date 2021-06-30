Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Webcast Presentation (opens in new window)

06/30/2021 | 12:26am EDT
Sustainability

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements in this news release regarding, among other things, future financial results and performance, achievements, plans, objectives and shares repurchases may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to, the material adverse effect that the pandemic is having on JLL's business, which may cause the company's actual results, performance, achievements, plans, and objectives to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. For additional information concerning risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, and risks to the company's business in general, please refer to those factors discussed under "Business," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk," and elsewhere in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, management expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations or results, or any change in events.

© 2021 Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means, whether graphically, electronically, mechanically or otherwise howsoever,

including without limitation photocopying and recording on magnetic tape, or included in any information store and/or retrieval system without prior written permission of Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.

2

Our sustainability conversation

01

Commitments and strategy Richard Batten

02

Evolving our ESG reporting Cynthia Curtis

03

Diversity & Inclusion

Ingrid Jacobs

A better world is a Net Zero world

2020 Global Sustainability Report

© 2021 Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. All rights reserved.

3

01

Commitments & Strategy

© 2020 Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 798 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 177 M 10 177 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 198,35 $
Average target price 225,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Kylie Kendrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED33.69%10 481
KE HOLDINGS INC.-20.46%61 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-8.39%29 398
CBRE GROUP, INC.38.27%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED7.49%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED69.00%10 816