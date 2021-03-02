Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : West Coast debt and equity team expands with multi-housing experts

03/02/2021 | 12:04pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Mar. 2, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that Annie Rice and Brandon Smith have joined the firm as Managing Directors in its Los Angeles office. Ms. Rice and Mr. Smith will focus on debt and equity placement transactions nationwide reporting to Senior Managing Director Bill Fishel. The team is also joined by Samantha Jay, who will be joining JLL as an Associate.

Ms. Rice and Mr. Smith have a combined 30 years of experience and have successfully executed more than $26 billion in multi-housing debt and equity financing throughout their career.

Ms. Rice spent the last nine years at CBRE. Prior to that, she worked at the Bascom Group, a private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily investments. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California with a minor in global communications and is an active member of NAIOP and ULI.

Mr. Smith has a diverse background spending the last 10 years at CBRE, while also writing 5Stat Monday, a news resource for real estate owners and professionals. Prior to that, he spent time on working for the San Francisco 49ers and as a senior campaign staffer for a former Senate Majority Leader. Mr. Smith began his career as a Vice President with Legg Mason Real Estate Investors, originating high leveraged debt on commercial properties. Mr. Smith earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California and is an active member of ULI.

'Annie and Brandon are two of the most knowledgeable, well-respected multi-housing financiers on the West Coast,' said Fishel. 'We are ecstatic to welcome them and Samantha to our team. We remain focused on recruiting, promoting, and retaining the most talented women and men in the business, and while JLL was already the most active debt intermediary in America, we became even stronger in Southern California today.'

'The addition of Annie and Brandon to JLL reflects our commitment to continue to grow as one team with best in class individuals, focused around collaborating and adding value to our trusted clients,' added Charles Halladay, Senior Managing Director and co-lead of JLL's National Multi-Housing practice.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
