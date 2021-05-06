Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : West Hollywood retail buildings sell to partnership

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for two retail buildings totaling 18,838 square feet that are fully leased to three high-credit retailers in West Hollywood, California.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, ASB Real Estate Investments (ASB) on behalf of its Allegiance Real Estate Fund, a $7.4 billion core vehicle. Arc Capital Partners in partnership with Belay Investment Group acquired the assets. Additionally, working on behalf of the new owner, JLL arranged acquisition financing.

The sale included the 8,838-square-foot building at 308-314 North Robertson Blvd. and the 10,000-square-foot building at 8783-8788 Beverly Blvd., which are positioned in the heart of West Hollywood's primary retail corridor. This high-traffic location exposes the portfolio to approximately 137,000 vehicles per day. Additionally, the buildings are proximate to the Pacific Design Center and near the affluent Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills neighborhoods, where home prices exceed $2.6 million.

ASB, which acquired the assets in 2013, renovated and released North Robertson building to Knoll Home Design and Flexform Furniture. Leica Camera, Inc. occupies the Beverly property and uses it as their flagship retail store and photography gallery. The assets also come with 38 dedicated surface parking lots, a rare amenity in this densely populated area of West Hollywood.

The JLL Capital Markets team that represented the seller was led by Managing Director Bryan Ley and and Directors Tony Ensbury and Tim Kuruzar.

The JLL Debt Placement team representing the new owner included Managing Director Jeff Sause and Director Spencer Richley.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

