Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Upper West Side mixed-use property seeks $8.5M

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, November 8, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it is exclusively marketing for sale a mixed-use property at 150 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan's Upper West Side. The seller, Aro 150 Realty LLC, is seeking $8.5 million.

The property consists of approximately 11,305 square feet and includes 17 apartments and two retail spaces. Of the 17 apartments, three are rent stabilized and rent for an average of $1,479 per month, and 14 are free market, averaging $2,318 per month. All free-market apartments are configured as furnished junior two-bedrooms and feature abundant light and air due to the properties corner location on a double-wide street.

Located on the southeast corner of Manhattan Avenue and West 107thStreet the property is one block from Central Park and a short walk from Morningside Park, Riverside Park and Columbia University. It is serviced by the B and C subway lines with stations on 103rdand 110thstreets and Central Park West.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller is led by Managing Directors Paul Smadbeck and Hall Oster, Vice Presidents Conrad Martin and Teddy Galligan and Associate Braedon Gait.

"150 Manhattan Ave. represents an extraordinary opportunity to purchase a mixed-use asset in one of New York's most vibrant neighborhoods," said Smadbeck. "The property's central location proximate to both Columbia University and the B and C trains will drive long-term demand for apartments."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:43pUpper West Side mixed-use property seeks $8.5M
PU
03:18pJLL's Hotels & Hospitality group expands U.S. tax team
PU
02:38p$31.3M refinancing secured for historic multi-housing community near Bourbon Street
PU
10:18aStrip center in growing Orlando suburb trades for $9.175M
PU
09:38aSale of last-mile warehouse in Raleigh closes
PU
08:48aConrad Miami hotel sold, will rebrand to AKA
PU
08:01aJLL completes sale of iconic Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club
PR
11/05Upper West Side pre-war elevator building comes to market
PU
11/04Suburban Boston office property trades for $6.46M
PU
11/04JLL advised new joint venture on plans to invest $2B in multi-tenant warehousing
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 794 M - -
Net income 2021 887 M - -
Net Debt 2021 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 506 M 13 506 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 267,62 $
Average target price 314,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED80.37%13 506
CBRE GROUP, INC.70.09%34 989
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.70%21 472
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-51.32%16 838
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.12%8 617
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.60.82%6 445