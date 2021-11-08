Upper West Side mixed-use property seeks $8.5M

NEW YORK, November 8, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it is exclusively marketing for sale a mixed-use property at 150 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan's Upper West Side. The seller, Aro 150 Realty LLC, is seeking $8.5 million.

The property consists of approximately 11,305 square feet and includes 17 apartments and two retail spaces. Of the 17 apartments, three are rent stabilized and rent for an average of $1,479 per month, and 14 are free market, averaging $2,318 per month. All free-market apartments are configured as furnished junior two-bedrooms and feature abundant light and air due to the properties corner location on a double-wide street.

Located on the southeast corner of Manhattan Avenue and West 107thStreet the property is one block from Central Park and a short walk from Morningside Park, Riverside Park and Columbia University. It is serviced by the B and C subway lines with stations on 103rdand 110thstreets and Central Park West.



The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller is led by Managing Directors Paul Smadbeck and Hall Oster, Vice Presidents Conrad Martin and Teddy Galligan and Associate Braedon Gait.



"150 Manhattan Ave. represents an extraordinary opportunity to purchase a mixed-use asset in one of New York's most vibrant neighborhoods," said Smadbeck. "The property's central location proximate to both Columbia University and the B and C trains will drive long-term demand for apartments."



