  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Jones Soda Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSDA   US48023P1066

JONES SODA CO.

(JSDA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:54:44 2023-05-31 pm EDT
0.1980 USD   -1.49%
GL
05/04Transcript : Jones Soda Co., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (JSDA) JONES SODA CO. Posts Q1 Revenue $3.9M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Soda Co. Announces Appointment of New Director to the Board of Directors

05/31/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA)(CSE: JSDA) (“Jones” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ronald Dissinger was appointed by the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) to serve as a director on the Board until the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders.

“Ron is a global financial executive who brings extensive experience in the CPG industry to the table, having served in financial leadership roles with Kellogg Company both domestically and internationally,” stated Paul Norman Chairman of the Board. “He has deep and broad knowledge of business operations and has provided strategic financial leadership and direction across all aspects of the business, including M&A,” explained Mr. Norman. Over Mr. Dissinger’s 30+ year career he has served in a number of financial roles including Assistant Controller, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Europe, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer North America, and in 2010, he was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kellogg Company globally, and served in this role until he retired. Mr. Dissinger obtained a bachelor of science from Albright College in 1980 and is also a Certified Management Accountant.

“We are excited to have Ron join the Board, and believe that his extensive background in accounting and finance will provide the Board with a valuable resource as we continue to focus on growth and diversification of our business,” concluded Mr. Norman.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a growing line of cannabis products. The Company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The Company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or www.MaryJonesCannabis.com.

Company Contact:
Mark Murray
President and CEO
1-206-624-3357

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Cree
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
JSDA@gatewayir.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All news about JONES SODA CO.
05/04Transcript : Jones Soda Co., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (JSDA) JONES SODA CO. Posts Q1 Revenue $3.9M
MT
05/04Jones Soda Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/04Jones Soda Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
04/20Jones Soda Sets First Quarter 2023 C : 30 p.m. ET
GL
04/06Jones Soda Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06Jamie Colbourne Resigning from the Board of Jones Soda Co. Effective Immediately
CI
03/30Jones Soda Co. Appoints Gregg Reichman to the Board of Directors
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,40 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,97 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,2 M 20,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart JONES SODA CO.
Duration : Period :
Jones Soda Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Murray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Culp CFO, Director-Finance & Controller
Paul T. Norman Chairman
Eric C. Chastain COO, Secretary & President-Beverage Division
Clive M. Sirkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES SODA CO.-24.15%20
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-5.27%258 523
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-11.92%43 517
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.79%17 054
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED24.63%12 949
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED18.00%11 740
