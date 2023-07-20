(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Datrix does best of all and rises 6.8 percent to EUR2.52 per share. The company announced Thursday that its subsidiary FinScience is now bringing its thematic data to the Nasdaq Data Link platform.

Using artificial intelligence algorithms, each quarter, FinScience's team defines the thematic framework based on a data-driven methodology, gathering a large amount of information each day from a variety of public and trusted sources of information - mainstream news sites, vertical news sites, blogs, social media, and more - and starting with more than 1,000 micro-themes selected from proprietary metrics that are then aggregated into the final list of more than 70 themes.

----------

Also up is Nusco, which gains 4.2% to EUR1.50 per share. The stock has rallied 11 percent in the past 30 days and 9.1 percent in the past six months, but has lost 1 percent in the past year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Jonix goes to the bottom and gives up 11%. The stock has rallied 71% in the last month, but has left 20% in the last six months and 65% in the last year on the parterre.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.