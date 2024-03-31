JORDAN AHLI BANK
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 11:26:37 2024-03-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: JORDAN AHLI BANK Date: 31-03-2024 11:26:37 AM
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-03-31 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %78.512 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN AHLI BANK was held on 10:00 On 31-03-2024 at virtually via visual and electronic means, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 78.512%
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2023-03-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 30-03-2023
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2023
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
2023-12
Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2023
ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 8%
JORDAN AHLI BANK
as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as bonus shares
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 8% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) for the financial year 31-12-2024.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ (.Deloitte & Touche (M.E ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Maisa Ziad Turk
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Maisa Ziad Turk :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
