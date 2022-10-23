Jordan Ahli Bank : Disclosure (AHLI) 2022 10 23

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: JORDAN AHLI BANK
|
|
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 23-10-2022 09:51:01 AM
|
|
AM 09:51:01 2022-10-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: CEO General Manager
|
|
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
Pursuant to the Instructions of Issuing
|
|
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﺑ ﻼﻤﻋ
|
|
ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ .ﻪﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ
|
Companies Disclosure, Accounting and
|
|
|
ﺓﺭﺩﺎﻐﻣﻭ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﺒﻏﺭ ﻦﻋ ﺏﺮﻋﺍ ﺪﻗ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ/ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ
|
Auditing. Standards of the year 2004 as
|
|
|
ﺀﺎﺛﻼﺜﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺀﺎﺴﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍﻭ 2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻪﻌﻗﻮﻣ
|
amended Kindly be informed that Mr. Moh'd
|
/ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﻪﻔﻠﺨﻟ ﻝﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺴﻓﺍﻭ 2023/01/31 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Mousa Dawood, CEO/General Manager, has
|
ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﻲﻟﻮﺘﻟ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ
|
expressed his desire to retire and leave his
|
|
|
ﺐﻗﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻂﻄﺧﻭ ﺔﺳﺎﻴﺳ ﺐﺴﺤﺑﻭ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ /ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ
|
position post the end of the fiscal year 2022
|
|
|
ﺪﻤﺣﺃ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﻭ ﺪﻗﻭ ﺓﺪﻤﺘﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻴﻇﻮﻟﺍ
|
and as of Tuesday, 01/31/2023, enabling
|
his
|
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺎﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ/ﺎﻣﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺽﻮﻋ
|
successor, the DCEO/General Manager, Dr.
|
ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ 2023/2/1 ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺎﻔﻠﺧ
|
Ahmad Awad Abd AlHalim Al-Hussein to hold
|
ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻧﺎﻤﻣ ﻡﺪﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ
|
the CEO/General Manager position in
|
|
|
|
accordance with the accredited succession
|
|
|
planning and succession policy, and the Board
|
|
of Directors has approved the appointment of
|
|
Dr. Ahmad Awad Abd AlHalim Al-Hussein, as
|
|
the General Manager/CEO of Jordan Ahli
|
|
|
Bank to succeed Mr. Moh'd Mousa Dawood,
|
|
as of 1/2/2023, and the Central Bank of
|
|
|
Jordan's no-objection has been duly obtained
|
|
|
|
|
31-01-2023
|
|
31-01-2023
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Maisa Turk
|
|
Maisa Turk :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|