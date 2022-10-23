Advanced search
    AHLI   JO1103311014

JORDAN AHLI BANK

(AHLI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
1.030 JOD    0.00%
09/11Jordan Ahli Bank : Trading (AHLI) 2022 09 11
PU
09/11Jordan Ahli Bank : Trading (AHLI) 2022 09 11
PU
09/11Jordan Ahli Bank : Trading (AHLI) 2022 09 11
PU
Jordan Ahli Bank : Disclosure (AHLI) 2022 10 23

10/23/2022 | 03:10am EDT
JORDAN AHLI BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN AHLI BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 23-10-2022 09:51:01 AM

AM 09:51:01 2022-10-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: CEO General Manager

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Pursuant to the Instructions of Issuing

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﺑ ﻼﻤﻋ

ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ .ﻪﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ

Companies Disclosure, Accounting and

ﺓﺭﺩﺎﻐﻣﻭ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﺒﻏﺭ ﻦﻋ ﺏﺮﻋﺍ ﺪﻗ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ/ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ

Auditing. Standards of the year 2004 as

ﺀﺎﺛﻼﺜﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺀﺎﺴﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍﻭ 2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻪﻌﻗﻮﻣ

amended Kindly be informed that Mr. Moh'd

/ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﻪﻔﻠﺨﻟ ﻝﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺴﻓﺍﻭ 2023/01/31 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Mousa Dawood, CEO/General Manager, has

ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﻲﻟﻮﺘﻟ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ

expressed his desire to retire and leave his

ﺐﻗﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻂﻄﺧﻭ ﺔﺳﺎﻴﺳ ﺐﺴﺤﺑﻭ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ /ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ

position post the end of the fiscal year 2022

ﺪﻤﺣﺃ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﻭ ﺪﻗﻭ ﺓﺪﻤﺘﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻴﻇﻮﻟﺍ

and as of Tuesday, 01/31/2023, enabling

his

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺎﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ/ﺎﻣﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺽﻮﻋ

successor, the DCEO/General Manager, Dr.

ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ 2023/2/1 ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺎﻔﻠﺧ

Ahmad Awad Abd AlHalim Al-Hussein to hold

ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻧﺎﻤﻣ ﻡﺪﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ

the CEO/General Manager position in

accordance with the accredited succession

planning and succession policy, and the Board

of Directors has approved the appointment of

Dr. Ahmad Awad Abd AlHalim Al-Hussein, as

the General Manager/CEO of Jordan Ahli

Bank to succeed Mr. Moh'd Mousa Dawood,

as of 1/2/2023, and the Central Bank of

Jordan's no-objection has been duly obtained

31-01-2023

31-01-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Maisa Turk

Maisa Turk :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Ahli Bank PSC published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 07:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
