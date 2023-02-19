Jordan Ahli Bank : Disclosure (AHLI) 2023 02 19

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN AHLI BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 19-02-2023 09:56:30 AM
AM 09:56:30 2023-02-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Vice Chairman of the Board
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
With reference to the Instructions of Issuing Companies Disclosure, Accounting
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
.2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ
and Auditing Standards of the year 2004.
ﻦﻣ 137 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ﻼﻤﻋﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ
We kindly inform you that by virtue of Article 137 of the Companies Law in force
ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ ، ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋﻭ ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ
and the MA&A, the Board of Directors has decided during its meeting held on
" ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ 2023/2/16 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ
Thursday 16/2/2023 to elect Mr. Moh'd Mousa Dawood "Moh'd Issa" as a Vice
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟ ﺎﺒﺋﺎﻧ "ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
Chairman of the Board.
16-02-2023
16-02-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Maisa Turk
Maisa Turk :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
