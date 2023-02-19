Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Jordan Ahli Bank
  News
  Summary
    AHLI   JO1103311014

JORDAN AHLI BANK

(AHLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
1.100 JOD    0.00%
Jordan Ahli Bank : Disclosure (AHLI) 2023 02 19

02/19/2023 | 02:10am EST
JORDAN AHLI BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN AHLI BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 19-02-2023 09:56:30 AM

AM 09:56:30 2023-02-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Vice Chairman of the Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the Instructions of Issuing Companies Disclosure, Accounting

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

.2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ

and Auditing Standards of the year 2004.

ﻦﻣ 137 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ﻼﻤﻋﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ

We kindly inform you that by virtue of Article 137 of the Companies Law in force

ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ ، ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋﻭ ﺬﻓﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ

and the MA&A, the Board of Directors has decided during its meeting held on

" ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ 2023/2/16 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ

Thursday 16/2/2023 to elect Mr. Moh'd Mousa Dawood "Moh'd Issa" as a Vice

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟ ﺎﺒﺋﺎﻧ "ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

Chairman of the Board.

16-02-2023

16-02-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Maisa Turk

Maisa Turk :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Ahli Bank PSC published this content on 19 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2023 07:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
