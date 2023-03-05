Jordan Ahli Bank : Disclosure (AHLI) 2023 03 05

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN AHLI BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 03-03-2023 07:21:21 PM
PM 07:21:21 2023-03-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Independent Board Members and the Formation
ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻜﺸﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
of Com
With reference to the above subject matter, and by virtue of the
ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺃ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻧﺎﻤﻣ ﻡﺪﻋﻭ (2023/2) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ
Corporate Governance Instructions for Banks No. (2/2023), the
ﻼﻤﻋ ﻼﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺭﺍﻮﻌﻗ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ
non-objection of the CBJ in considering Mr. Karim Kawar
as an
ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣﻭ ،ﺮﻛﺬﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺳ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (7/ﻩ/5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ
independent member pursuant to Article ( 5/H/ 7) of the
|
ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ
aforementioned Instructions, and alternately the previous non
ﺮﻴﻏ ﻮﻀﻋ 13 ﻦﻣ ﺎﻨﺗﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻞﻜﺸﺘﻳ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ .ﻼﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺲﺤﻠﻣ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ
objection of both JSC and CBJ in considering Mr. Bassem
|
Malhas
ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻷﺍ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺤﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ .ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻢﻬﻨﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ ،ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ
as an independent member. Accordingly, our Board is comprised of
ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ
13 non- executive members, five of whom are independent. Kindly
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻠﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ
find attached herein the independent and non-independent
. 2023/03/02 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ
members list. Also kindly find attached herein the committees
|
emanating from the Board of Directors of Jordan Ahli Bank list,
|
which were formed during the Board of Directors meeting that was
|
held on Thursday 02/03/2023
02-03-2023
02-03-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
