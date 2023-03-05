Advanced search
    AHLI   JO1103311014

JORDAN AHLI BANK

(AHLI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
1.110 JOD   +0.91%
01:00aJordan Ahli Bank : Disclosure (AHLI) 2023 03 05
PU
12:50aJordan Ahli Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(AHLI)-2023-03-05
PU
12:50aJordan Ahli Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(AHLI)-2023-03-05
PU
Jordan Ahli Bank : Disclosure (AHLI) 2023 03 05

03/05/2023 | 01:00am EST
JORDAN AHLI BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN AHLI BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 03-03-2023 07:21:21 PM

PM 07:21:21 2023-03-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Independent Board Members and the Formation

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻜﺸﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

of Com

With reference to the above subject matter, and by virtue of the

ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺃ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻧﺎﻤﻣ ﻡﺪﻋﻭ (2023/2) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ

Corporate Governance Instructions for Banks No. (2/2023), the

ﻼﻤﻋ ﻼﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺭﺍﻮﻌﻗ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ

non-objection of the CBJ in considering Mr. Karim Kawar

as an

ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣﻭ ،ﺮﻛﺬﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺳ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (7/ﻩ/5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ

independent member pursuant to Article ( 5/H/ 7) of the

ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ

aforementioned Instructions, and alternately the previous non

ﺮﻴﻏ ﻮﻀﻋ 13 ﻦﻣ ﺎﻨﺗﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻞﻜﺸﺘﻳ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ .ﻼﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺲﺤﻠﻣ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ

objection of both JSC and CBJ in considering Mr. Bassem

Malhas

ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻷﺍ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺤﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ .ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻢﻬﻨﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ ،ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ

as an independent member. Accordingly, our Board is comprised of

ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﻦﻴﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ

13 non- executive members, five of whom are independent. Kindly

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻠﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ

find attached herein the independent and non-independent

. 2023/03/02 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

members list. Also kindly find attached herein the committees

emanating from the Board of Directors of Jordan Ahli Bank list,

which were formed during the Board of Directors meeting that was

held on Thursday 02/03/2023

02-03-2023

02-03-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Maisa Turk

Maisa Turk :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Ahli Bank PSC published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
