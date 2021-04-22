Jordan Ahli Bank : Ahli bank launches PAW the Payment Applications World platform in Jordan

Jordan Ahli Bank announced the launch of PAW (Payment Applications World) platform for easy, fast and flexible payments and money transfers in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The platform, in its current form, provides a digital bank account (PAW account) in addition to the PAW mobile app, which is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Stores. The PAW app generates a unique QR code for each user linked to their account. To request money transfers, the user can share their QR code with others to scan or upload on their PAW app and make a payment. Users can also scan or upload images of the QR Code of any of the other user of the platform to send them money instantly. The application also allows users to select friends from their device's contacts list who are also PAW users to send them money. This feature offers the ability to accept or reject the money transfers received. PAW app also caters for paying other persons or merchants even if they are not PAW users. This may be done using the PAW app by scanning and/or uploading photos of CliQ QR codes. CliQ is the instant payment service provided by JoPACC and the Central Bank of Jordan.

The bank developed the PAW account to be an exclusively digital-only account and has activated this account for all of its current customers who qualify for this account. This account may only be accessed electronically, eliminating the need for any type of interaction with any of the bank's branches. PAW digital bank account is completely free account, with zero commissions, zero bank fees, no minimum balance requirements, and no other form of fees whatsoever.. The platform enables users to easily top-up their PAW account balance. This may be done via direct cash deposit at any of the bank's ATMs, or account-to-account transfers using the ahli digital channels services (ahli Online or ahli Mobile), or through fund transfer through the eFAWATEERcom platform, or through other money transfers or remittances systems directly to IBAN of the user's PAW account.

The PAW platform, in its current form, also provides specialized applications designed for merchants and business owners, whereby the bank's dedicated team will install the application upon request, completely free of charge. The merchant or business will then be able to enjoy the same benefits of zero commission and zero fee payments and money transfers capabilities. The merchants and businesses will be able to receive payment for their goods or services directly and instantaneously to their digital PAW account, without any fees being deducted for the transaction.

As part of the next phase of the platform launch, PAW will release a version that provides a dedicated API sandbox environment for developers. This environment is designed for the purpose of incubating innovative digital payment applications developed by the developer community, and which may be made available via a dedicated application marketplace (PAW APPS) to all PAW users, including individuals, merchants, and developers.

Through its strategic partnership with al-ahli for financial technologies company (AHLI FINTECH), the bank was able to distinguish itself as a digital transformation leader and distinguish its offering in the market by constantly pushing the boundaries and providing new and innovative financial services and technology-driven solutions. It is noteworthy to mention, by way of example, that by joining the 'AnaMeen' platform, the first AI- and Blockchain-powered identity verification platform in the Arab world, (eKYC-as-a-service), ahli bank became the first bank to provide its customers with the ability to instantaneously open a new bank account completely digitally, without the need to ever step foot into a branch. This advanced innovative capability, which has been live since early 2020, enables users to instantaneously sign up to the PAW application from any location and at any time, completely via the PAW app, and immediately start using this great service. At a later stage, AHLI FINTECH will be announcing additional innovative solutions and strategic partnerships that are under development to support the Payment Applications World platform, PAW.

In his comment regarding the PAW platform launch, CEO Muhammad Musa Daoud stated that 'the ahli bank team is working at full capacity to develop and enable the most suitable and practical forms and models of innovative fintech and banking solutions to distinguish our offerings in the market. By launching PAW, we were not only able to provide a new and very much needed practical service to our ahli bank customers, but to also provide a model of what the best payment and money transfer platform should look like in the Jordanian market.'

He added that 'this step comes as a continuation of Jordan Ahli Bank's innovation journey, aiming to improve and constantly develop its customer experience as one of the bank's most important strategic objectives within the shared prosperity strategic pillar that was launched and adopted by the bank to achieve these goals.'