Jordan Ahli Bank : renews its partnership with Princess Alia Foundation to support the “Green prints Initiative”

Jordan Ahli Bank has announced the renewal of its participation in the charitable initiative launched by the Princess Alia Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Education titled "Green prints Initiative for Paper Recycling" to augment the banks' social responsibility. The bank will support this initiative through recycling and replacing paper to be distributed to public schools in need in the Kingdom, free of charge.

The Bank continues to support this initiative for the fifth consecutive year as it reinforces the principle of natural resource conservation and the importance of supporting national efforts. Commenting on the matter, the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager of Jordan Ahli Bank, Mohammed Musa Daoud, expressed his happiness with this initiative as the education sector is supported in a way that helps preserve the environment.