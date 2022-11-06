Advanced search
    AHLI   JO1103311014

JORDAN AHLI BANK

(AHLI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
1.010 JOD    0.00%
Jordan Ahli Bank : renews its partnership with Princess Alia Foundation to support the “Green prints Initiative”

11/06/2022 | 08:32am EST
Jordan Ahli Bank has announced the renewal of its participation in the charitable initiative launched by the Princess Alia Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Education titled "Green prints Initiative for Paper Recycling" to augment the banks' social responsibility. The bank will support this initiative through recycling and replacing paper to be distributed to public schools in need in the Kingdom, free of charge.

The Bank continues to support this initiative for the fifth consecutive year as it reinforces the principle of natural resource conservation and the importance of supporting national efforts. Commenting on the matter, the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager of Jordan Ahli Bank, Mohammed Musa Daoud, expressed his happiness with this initiative as the education sector is supported in a way that helps preserve the environment.

Disclaimer

Jordan Ahli Bank PSC published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
