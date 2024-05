Jordan Chemical Industries Company PSC is a Jordan-based company that specializes in the manufacture and sale of household and fabric care cleaning products and chemicals. The Company has in its offer detergents, disinfectants and other cleaning solutions. Its products include bleach, drain opener, dishwashing liquid, dishwashing liquid anti-bacterial, toilet bowl cleaner, carpet shampoo, glass cleaner, disinfectant, kitchen cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, liquid laundry detergent, and softener. Jordan Chemical Industries Company PSC markets its products under the Hypex brand name. The Company has its own research and development team to develop its products. Furthermore the Company has an Export Marketing Division (EMD) to meet the requirements of its customers abroad.

Sector Household Products