Jordan Commercial Bank : Assembly Decision-(JCBK)-2023-04-13

as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0%
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 5% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
as bonus shares
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
directors to determine their fees
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2023.And
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan
authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31
Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ
meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
presenting a brief report of the board committees activities
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺳﻻﺍ
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
proposes to include in the agenda
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ
include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the
ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ
General Assembly in its ordinary meetings, provided that
ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ
such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﻞﺋﺎﺴﻣ ﻱﺃ
ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﻞﺋﺎﺴﻣ ﻱﺃ
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﻤﻋ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻊﻘﺗﻭ ، ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﻤﻋ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻊﻘﺗﻭ ، ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ
ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻁﺮﺸﺑ ، ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻁﺮﺸﺑ ، ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ ٪10 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ
ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ ٪10 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Other
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Other:
:ﺮﺧﺁ
approval of the appointment of Ms. Lina Najeeb Al-Bakhit
ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﺔﻨﺑﺎﺑﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺨﺒﻟﺍ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﺎﻨﻴﻟ ﺔﺴﻧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
Al-Dababneh as a Board Member for the vacant seat as an
ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﺮﻏﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
independent member as of 18/04/2022
2022/04/18
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺔﻌﻳﺎﻌﻣ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ
ﺔﻌﻳﺎﻌﻣ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
