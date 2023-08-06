JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 03-08-2023 03:31:23 PM

PM 03:31:23 2023-08-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK on the meeting held on

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-07-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ

31-07-2023 decided the formation of the following

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

committees emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 31-07-2023

2023-07-31 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Other Committee: information technology governance

ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻴﺟﻮﻟﻮﻨﻜﺗ ﺔﻴﻤﻛﺎﺣ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ

committee

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

Name

Designation

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺪﻤﺣ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻒﻳﺮﺷ

ﺪﻤﺣ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻒﻳﺮﺷ

member of committee

ﻩﺪﺷﺍﻭﺮﻟﺍ

ﻩﺪﺷﺍﻭﺮﻟﺍ

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻒﻳﺎﻧ ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻒﻳﺎﻧ ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

member of committee

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺪﻳﺯ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ

ﺪﻳﺯ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ

member of committee

ﻲﻧﻼﻴﻜﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﻼﻴﻜﻟﺍ

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻱﺮﻨﻫ

ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻱﺮﻨﻫ

member of committee

ﻡﺍﺰﻋ

ﻡﺍﺰﻋ

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ

ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ

head of committee

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺭﻮﻤﺣ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ

ﻱﺭﻮﻤﺣ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

