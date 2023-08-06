JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 03-08-2023 03:26:37 PM
PM 03:26:37 2023-08-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK on the meeting held on
ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-07-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ
31-07-2023 decided the formation of the following
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
committees emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 31-07-2023
2023-07-31 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Other Committee: strategic planning committee
ﻲﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻂﻴﻄﺨﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻒﻳﺎﻧ ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ
head of committee
ﻪﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻒﻳﺎﻧ ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ
ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ
ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ
ﺪﻳﺯ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ
member of committee
ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﺪﻳﺯ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ
ﻲﻧﻼﻴﻜﻟﺍ
ﻲﻧﻼﻴﻜﻟﺍ
ﺪﺒﻋ ﺏﺎﻫﻮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ
member of committee
ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﺪﺒﻋ ﺏﺎﻫﻮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ
ﺵﻮﻏ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍ
ﺵﻮﻏ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍ
ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻱﺮﻨﻫ
member of committee
ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻱﺮﻨﻫ
ﻡﺍﺰﻋ
ﻡﺍﺰﻋ
LINA NAJIB ALBAKHIT
member of committee
ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻪﻨﺑﺎﺑﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺨﺒﻟﺍ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﺎﻨﻴﻟ
ALDABABNEH
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
