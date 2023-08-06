JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 03-08-2023 03:26:37 PM

PM 03:26:37 2023-08-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK on the meeting held on

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-07-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ

31-07-2023 decided the formation of the following

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

committees emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 31-07-2023

2023-07-31 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Other Committee: strategic planning committee

ﻲﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻂﻴﻄﺨﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻒﻳﺎﻧ ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

head of committee

ﻪﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻒﻳﺎﻧ ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

ﺭﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

ﺪﻳﺯ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ

member of committee

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺪﻳﺯ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ

ﻲﻧﻼﻴﻜﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﻼﻴﻜﻟﺍ

ﺪﺒﻋ ﺏﺎﻫﻮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ

member of committee

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺪﺒﻋ ﺏﺎﻫﻮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ

ﺵﻮﻏ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍ

ﺵﻮﻏ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍ

ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻱﺮﻨﻫ

member of committee

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻖﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻱﺮﻨﻫ

ﻡﺍﺰﻋ

ﻡﺍﺰﻋ

LINA NAJIB ALBAKHIT

member of committee

ﻪﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻪﻨﺑﺎﺑﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﻴﺨﺒﻟﺍ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﺎﻨﻴﻟ

ALDABABNEH

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﺭﻮﻤﺣ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ

ﻱﺭﻮﻤﺣ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

