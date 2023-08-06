Jordan Commercial Bank PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that offers banking and financial products and services. The Bank is organized into three segments: Personal banking, Corporate banking and Treasury. The Bank's products and services include Electronic channels, which include short message service (SMS) banking, phone banking and e-statements; Accounts include savings accounts, golden deposit account, call account, deposits and current accounts; Retail loans include salary advance, personal loan, housing loan, car loan, education loan, personal computer (PC) loan, vacation loan, diesel loan and medical loan; Card services, including visa international service association (VISA), master card and American express card; Corporate facilities include corporate credit facilities and special financing programs, among others; Treasury and Investment services; Money transfer, and other services cover sales tax collection, checks and safe deposit boxes, among others.

Sector Banks