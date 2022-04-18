Log in
    JODA   JO4100411019

JORDAN DAIRY COMPANY LTD.

(JODA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-13
3.450 JOD   -2.82%
04:04aJORDAN DAIRY : Assembly Decision-(JODA)-2022-04-18
PU
04/12JORDAN DAIRY : G.a (joda) 2022 04 12
PU
04/12JORDAN DAIRY : Board Of Directors-(JODA)-2022-04-12
PU
Jordan Dairy : Assembly Decision-(JODA)-2022-04-18

04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
JORDAN DAIRY

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻥﺎﺒﻟﻵﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 10:43:39 2022-04-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange Company's Name: JORDAN DAIRY Date: 18-04-2022 10:43:39 AM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-17 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻥﺎﺒﻟﻵﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %86.13 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ Zoom ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN DAIRY was held on 10:00 On 17-04-2022 at in company by zoom meeting cloud, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 86.13%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 28-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay

JORDAN DAIRY

5.00% as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 5.00% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (person) as Board of Directors

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:Name

Nationalitymaher ahmad mefleh hourani

Jordanian

abdelkarim a.s. kabariti

Jordanian

sameer h.s.hijazi

Jordanian

alaa mohammed mefleh hurani

Jordanian

Ayman mahmoud mohammad rashid

Jordanian

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻲﻧﺍﺭﻮﺣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﻱﻭﻼﻋ ﻢﻳﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﺘﻳﺭﺎﺒﻜﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ ﻱﺯﺎﺠﺣ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻲﻧﺍﺭﻮﺣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺀﻼﻋ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺪﻴﺷﺭ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﻤﻳﺍ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Audit & Consult Consortium for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Audit & Consult Consortium

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ahmed Mohammad Abu Khdeir

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Ahmed Mohammad Abu Khdeir :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Jordan Dairy Co. PSC published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,4 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2020 0,22 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
Net Debt 2020 6,30 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart JORDAN DAIRY COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jordan Dairy Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maher Ahmed Mufleh Hourani Chairman
Abdul Kareem Alawi Saleh Al-Kabariti Director
Mohammed Mufleh Saleh Al-Hourani Director
Abdul Aziz Nasrallah Suleiman Haykal Vice Chairman
Abdel Fattah Hassan Khalil Morshed Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN DAIRY COMPANY LTD.-16.87%19
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.87%38 783
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-2.04%21 823
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.01%10 210
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-27.06%8 654
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD-0.45%7 397