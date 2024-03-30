Jordan Dairy Company Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was JOD 28.5 million compared to JOD 24 million a year ago. Net income was JOD 0.666726 million compared to JOD 0.202331 million a year ago.
Jordan Dairy Company Ltd.
Equities
JODA
JO4100411019
Food Processing
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2 JOD
|-4.76%
|0.00%
|-22.18%
|Apr. 27
|Jordan Dairy Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Mar. 19
|Jordan Dairy Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-22.18%
|11.29M
|+4.30%
|24.51B
|-20.00%
|8.44B
|-2.12%
|6.97B
|+0.51%
|5.87B
|0.00%
|5.69B
|-1.76%
|5.31B
|+22.60%
|5.16B
|+19.66%
|4.46B
|-13.82%
|4.26B
