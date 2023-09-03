JORDAN DAIRY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN DAIRY
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻥﺎﺒﻟﻵﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 03-09-2023 01:21:47 PM
PM 01:21:47 2023-09-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Disclosure of the resignation of the Director of O
ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Resignation of Director of Operations, Marwan Abdel
ﻥﺎﻀﻣﺭ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ
Moneim Mahmoud Ramadan
03-09-2023
03-09-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Ahmed Mohammad Abu Khdeir
Ahmed Mohammad Abu Khdeir :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
