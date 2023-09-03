JORDAN DAIRY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN DAIRY

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻥﺎﺒﻟﻵﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 03-09-2023 01:21:47 PM

PM 01:21:47 2023-09-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Disclosure of the resignation of the Director of O

ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Resignation of Director of Operations, Marwan Abdel

ﻥﺎﻀﻣﺭ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ

Moneim Mahmoud Ramadan

03-09-2023

03-09-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ahmed Mohammad Abu Khdeir

Ahmed Mohammad Abu Khdeir :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jordan Dairy Co. PSC published this content on 03 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2023 10:37:09 UTC.