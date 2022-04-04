Jordan Decapolis Properties : Disclosure (JDPC) 2022 04 04

Clarification: The company has recorded a provision for Real Estate impairment for real estates owned by the subsidiary that is the subject of goodwill, and management will test for the decline in goodwill during the year 2022 . Clarification: The values of assets held for sale and the liabilities associated with them represent the balances as per the books of Munya company at the date of the announcement of and were audited by the group's auditor at the time. There are no other obligations or losses that may arise on the shareholders of the company as parent company took provisions of the full value of the investment. We confirm that Munya Company is under voluntary liquidation and does not currently practice any activities, and will provide a statement of net assets upon completion of the liquidation. Clarification: The investment in an affiliate company appears in the consolidated financial statements at cost and is settled every quarter to the amount of the company's share of the profits or losses of the affiliate company, according to the equity method. Something We did for the period ended 31-12-2021 noting that it was calculated based on unaudited financial data as the affiliate company did not provide audited financials for the years 2019,2021 & 2021.The appropriate action upon providing us with it . Clarification: Saraya Aqaba did not provide us with its financial data for the years 2019 2020 & 2021, so we could not study the effect of the change in its fair value, and the company's management will study taking the appropriate action in 2022.

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﻲﻧﺪﺗ ﺺﺼﺨﻣ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻜﻠﺘﻤﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻲﻧﺪﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺞﺗﺎﻧ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻋ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﺧﺍ ﻞﻤﻌﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳﻭ ، ﺓﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻪﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻗ ﻥﺍ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ .ﺐﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ 2022 ﻲﻓ ﺓﺪﺻﺭﻻﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﺗ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺔﻄﺒﺗﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻊﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﺑ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ 2016 / 4 / 6 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻘﻴﻗﺪﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ ﺚﻴﺣ . 2016 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻻ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺄﺸﻨﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻦﻜﻤﻣ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻭﺍ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﺑ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻣ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺍﺮﻈﻧ ﻥﺍ ﺪﻛﺆﻧﻭ ﺎﻘﺑﺎﺳ ﻡﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ ﺔﻳﺄﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺣ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﺸﻧ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻤﺗ ﻻﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻗ ﻲﻫ ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺪﻨﻋ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻥﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﺔﺼﺘﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺍﻭ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﻳ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ .ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﺑﺭ ﺓﺮﺘﻓ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﺘﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﻢﺘﻳﻭ ﺔﻔﻠﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻭﺃ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺼﺣ ﺭﺍﺪﻘﻤﺑ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ .ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺭﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﻻ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﺋﺍﺪﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ- ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺼﺣ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﻪﺑﺎﺴﺘﺣﺍ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ - ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻕﻭﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺮﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ 2021،2020,2019 ﻡﺍﻮﻋﻼﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﻝﺎﺣ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ .ﺐﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻭ ﺔﺳﺍﺭﺪﻟﺍ ﻞﻤﻌﺑ ﺎﻬﻨﻴﺣ ﻡﻮﻘﻨﺳﻭ ﺎﻫﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﻡﺍﻮﻋﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺘﺑ ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻳﺍﺮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﻘﺗ ﻢﻟ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺘﻤﻴﻗ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺔﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻦﻣ ﻦﻜﻤﺘﻧ ﻢﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2021،2020,2019 ﺮﺛﺍ ﺭﺎﻬﻇﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﺔﺳﺍﺭﺪﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳﻭ ، ﺐﺴﺣﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻳﺍﺮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺳﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﺪﻨﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺭﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ .ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺎﺑ