JORDAN DECAPOLIS PROPERTIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN DECAPOLIS PROPERTIES ﻙﻼﻣﻸﻟ ﺲﻟﻮﺑﺎﻜﻳﺩ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-04-2024 01:33:03 PM PM 01:33:03 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditor's report

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

Auditor's report Messrs.' RSM Jordan as follows:- -:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ RSM Jordan

Type of Report: Qualified ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ

Company's opinion: :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ

Basis for Qualified opinion: 1. As disclosed in note (22) of (22) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺡﺎﻀﻳﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﺍﻭ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ .1 :ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺮﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ

the accompanying consolidated financial statements, ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻣ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ) ﺔﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ

non-current assets held for sale Clarification: The values ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻗ ﻥﺍ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ (...ﻊﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﺑ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻣ

of assets held for sale and the liabilities associated with ﺓﺪﺻﺭﻻﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﺗ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺔﻄﺒﺗﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻊﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﺑ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

them represent the balances as per the books of Munya ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ

company at the date of the announcement of and were ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻘﻴﻗﺪﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ 2016/4/6

audited by the group's auditor at the time. There are no ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻻ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻲﻓ

other obligations or losses that may arise on the ﻥﺍ ﻦﻜﻤﻣ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻭﺍ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ ﺚﻴﺣ. 2016

shareholders of the company as parent company took ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺍﺮﻈﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺄﺸﻨﺗ

provisions of the full value of the investment. We confirm ﺔﻳﺄﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﺑ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻣ

that Munya Company is under voluntary liquidation and ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺍ ﺪﻛﺆﻧﻭ ﺎﻘﺑﺎﺳ ﻡﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ

does not currently practice any activities, and will provide ﻪﻧﺍﻭ ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺣ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﺸﻧ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻤﺗ ﻻﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻗ ﻲﻫ

a statement of net assets upon completion of the ﺪﻨﻋ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻥﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﺔﺼﺘﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ

liquidation. 2. As disclosed in note (7) of the (7) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺡﺎﻀﻳﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﺍﻭ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ .2 .ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ

accompanying consolidated financial statements, an ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ) ،ﺔﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ

investment in associate represents the group's share in ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻧﺪﺗ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ (....ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺣ

Madaen Al-Shorouq Investment Clarification: The ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻕﻭﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﺋﺍﺪﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

company recorded a decline in the value of the ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ ﺎﻬﻠﻤﺤﺗ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﺑ

investment in the associate company, Madain Al-Shorouk ﻢﻟﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺎﺑ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Investment Company in 2022, by the value of the losses ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻦﻜﻤﺘﻧ ﻢﻟﻭ ﻪﺨﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﻞﻤﻜﺘﺴﺗ

expected to be borne later due to the decision of the ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻠﻟ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ

associate company to extinguish the accumulated losses ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺿﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻣ ﺔﻳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗﻭ ﻲﻧﺪﺗ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﺧﺎﺑ

in capital, and the procedures have not yet been ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ (8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺡﺎﻀﻳﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﺍﻭ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ .3 . ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

completed, and we have not been able to obtain audited ﺔﻟﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ) ،ﺔﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements for the year 2023 that can be relied ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﻘﺗ ﻢﻟ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ. (.....ﺮﺧﻵﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ

upon to carry out an impairment test and record any ﻢﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺘﺑ ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻳﺍﺮﺳ

additional provisions on the value of the investment. 3. As ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳﻭ ، ﺔﻟﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺘﻤﻴﻗ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺔﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻦﻣ ﻦﻜﻤﺘﻧ

disclosed in note (8) of the accompanying consolidated ﻲﻓ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺭﺎﻬﻇﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﺔﺳﺍﺭﺪﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

financial statements, financial assets at fair value through ﺐﺴﺣﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻳﺍﺮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺳﻻﺍ