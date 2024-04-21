JORDAN DECAPOLIS PROPERTIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN DECAPOLIS PROPERTIES

ﻙﻼﻣﻸﻟ ﺲﻟﻮﺑﺎﻜﻳﺩ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-04-2024 01:33:03 PM

PM 01:33:03 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditor's report

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

Auditor's report Messrs.' RSM Jordan as follows:-

-:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ RSM Jordan

Type of Report: Qualified

ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ

Company's opinion:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ

Basis for Qualified opinion: 1. As disclosed in note (22) of

(22) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺡﺎﻀﻳﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﺍﻭ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ .1 :ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺮﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ

the accompanying consolidated financial statements,

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻣ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ) ﺔﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ

non-current assets held for sale Clarification: The values

ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻗ ﻥﺍ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ (...ﻊﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﺑ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻣ

of assets held for sale and the liabilities associated with

ﺓﺪﺻﺭﻻﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﺗ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺔﻄﺒﺗﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻊﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﺑ ﺎﻬﺑ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

them represent the balances as per the books of Munya

ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ

company at the date of the announcement of and were

ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻘﻴﻗﺪﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗﻭ 2016/4/6

audited by the group's auditor at the time. There are no

ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻻ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻲﻓ

other obligations or losses that may arise on the

ﻥﺍ ﻦﻜﻤﻣ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻭﺍ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ ﺚﻴﺣ. 2016

shareholders of the company as parent company took

ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺍﺮﻈﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺄﺸﻨﺗ

provisions of the full value of the investment. We confirm

ﺔﻳﺄﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﺑ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻣ

that Munya Company is under voluntary liquidation and

ﺔﻴﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺍ ﺪﻛﺆﻧﻭ ﺎﻘﺑﺎﺳ ﻡﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ

does not currently practice any activities, and will provide

ﻪﻧﺍﻭ ﺎﻴﻟﺎﺣ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﺸﻧ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻤﺗ ﻻﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻗ ﻲﻫ

a statement of net assets upon completion of the

ﺪﻨﻋ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻥﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﺔﺼﺘﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ

liquidation. 2. As disclosed in note (7) of the

(7) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺡﺎﻀﻳﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﺍﻭ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ .2 .ﺔﻴﻔﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ

accompanying consolidated financial statements, an

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ) ،ﺔﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ

investment in associate represents the group's share in

ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻧﺪﺗ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ (....ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺣ

Madaen Al-Shorouq Investment Clarification: The

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻕﻭﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﺋﺍﺪﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

company recorded a decline in the value of the

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ ﺎﻬﻠﻤﺤﺗ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﺑ

investment in the associate company, Madain Al-Shorouk

ﻢﻟﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺎﺑ ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Investment Company in 2022, by the value of the losses

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻦﻜﻤﺘﻧ ﻢﻟﻭ ﻪﺨﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﻞﻤﻜﺘﺴﺗ

expected to be borne later due to the decision of the

ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻠﻟ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ

associate company to extinguish the accumulated losses

ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺿﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻣ ﺔﻳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗﻭ ﻲﻧﺪﺗ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﺧﺎﺑ

in capital, and the procedures have not yet been

ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ (8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺡﺎﻀﻳﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﺍﻭ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ .3 . ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

completed, and we have not been able to obtain audited

ﺔﻟﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ) ،ﺔﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements for the year 2023 that can be relied

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﻘﺗ ﻢﻟ : ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﺍ. (.....ﺮﺧﻵﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ

upon to carry out an impairment test and record any

ﻢﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﺑ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺘﺑ ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻳﺍﺮﺳ

additional provisions on the value of the investment. 3. As

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳﻭ ، ﺔﻟﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺘﻤﻴﻗ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺔﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻦﻣ ﻦﻜﻤﺘﻧ

disclosed in note (8) of the accompanying consolidated

ﻲﻓ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺭﺎﻬﻇﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺐﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﺔﺳﺍﺭﺪﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

financial statements, financial assets at fair value through

ﺐﺴﺣﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺎﻳﺍﺮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺳﻻﺍ

other comprehensive income represents shares

ﺪﻨﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺭﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 2

JORDAN DECAPOLIS PROPERTIES

investment in Saraya Aqaba Clarification: Saraya Aqaba did not provide us with its financial data for the year 2023, so we could not study the effect of the change in its fair value, and the company's management will study taking the appropriate action in 2023.

.ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ

Date of auditor's report: 31-03-2024

2024-03-31 :ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ahmad sameer

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ahmad sameer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jordan Decapolis Properties Company PSC published this content on 21 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2024 11:17:06 UTC.