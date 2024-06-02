JORDAN ELECTRIC POWER

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN ELECTRIC POWER

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-05-2024 04:04:06 PM

PM 04:04:06 2024-05-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: increase the authorized capital

ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Dear Chairman of the Securities Commission

ﻡﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ

، ﺪـــﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

Greetings

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﺘﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﻡﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ

We would like to inform you that the General Assembly

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ

of the company's shareholders had decided in its

ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻊﻓﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 2024/4/25

extraordinary meeting held on 4/25/2024 to approve

ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ ﻂﻘﻓ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (110) ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ

raising the company's authorized capital to become (110)

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺗ ﻢﺘﺗ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

million dinars/share only one hundred and ten million

ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺃ ﻖﻓﻭ ﻼﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﻭﺪﻤﻟﺍ

dinars/share, provided that this increase is covered.

ﻩﺭﺮﻘﺗ ﺎﻣ ﻖﻓﻭﻭ ﻪﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 1997 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 22 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Through retained earnings and voluntary reserve in the

ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﻭ ﺪﻗﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

future in accordance with the Jordanian Companies Law

ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ 2024/5/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ

No. 22 of 1997 and its amendments and in accordance

.ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ

with what is decided by the general assembly of the

company's shareholders. His Excellency the Minister of

Industry, Trade and Supply approved on 5/28/2024 to

increase the company's authorized capital as shown

above.

28-05-2024

28-05-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ

ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

JEPCO - Jordanian Electric Power Company PSC published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 05:37:05 UTC.