JORDAN ELECTRIC POWER
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN ELECTRIC POWER
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺀﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 30-05-2024 04:04:06 PM
PM 04:04:06 2024-05-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: increase the authorized capital
ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Dear Chairman of the Securities Commission
ﻡﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ
، ﺪـــﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
Greetings
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﺘﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﻡﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ
We would like to inform you that the General Assembly
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺕﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ
of the company's shareholders had decided in its
ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻊﻓﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 2024/4/25
extraordinary meeting held on 4/25/2024 to approve
ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻋﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ ﻂﻘﻓ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (110) ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ
raising the company's authorized capital to become (110)
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺗ ﻢﺘﺗ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
million dinars/share only one hundred and ten million
ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺃ ﻖﻓﻭ ﻼﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﻭﺪﻤﻟﺍ
dinars/share, provided that this increase is covered.
ﻩﺭﺮﻘﺗ ﺎﻣ ﻖﻓﻭﻭ ﻪﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 1997 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 22 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Through retained earnings and voluntary reserve in the
ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﻭ ﺪﻗﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
future in accordance with the Jordanian Companies Law
ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ 2024/5/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ
No. 22 of 1997 and its amendments and in accordance
.ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ
with what is decided by the general assembly of the
company's shareholders. His Excellency the Minister of
Industry, Trade and Supply approved on 5/28/2024 to
increase the company's authorized capital as shown
above.
28-05-2024
28-05-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ
ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JEPCO - Jordanian Electric Power Company PSC published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 05:37:05 UTC.