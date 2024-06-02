Jordanian Electric Power Company PSC (JEPCO) is a Jordan-based power company engaged in the generation, transmission, transfer and distribution of electric power. The Company owns a minor stake in Electrical Equipment Industries Co., which is engaged in the production of power transformers. The Company operates through a network of branches and offices located across Jordan. Social Security Corporation holds a minor stake in the Companyâs capital. The Company operates through its head office and a network of branches located across Jordan.

Sector Electric Utilities