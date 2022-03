Jordan Emirates Dimensions for Commercial Investment P L C : Assembly Decision-(JEDI)-2022-03-30

Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION which was held on 27-03-2022 and after approving it from Companies General Controller

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022-03-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ