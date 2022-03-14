Log in
    JEDI   JO3127111016

JORDAN EMIRATES DIMENSIONS FOR COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT (P.L.C.)

(JEDI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Emirates Dimensions for Commercial Investment P L C : G.A (JEDI) 2022 03 14

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND

ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

PM 01:47:48 2022-03-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

CORPORATION

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Date: 14-03-2022 01:47:48 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND

ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

CORPORATION cordially invites you to attend the

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻣ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-03-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

will be held at 11:00 on 27-03-2022 at online to discuss

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-03-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 22-03-2021

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Widad Mohammad Ishaq Masri

Widad Mohammad Ishaq Masri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Dimensions Jordan and Emirates Commercial Investments Corporation PSC published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 -0,55 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net income 2020 -0,59 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net cash 2020 2,27 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,94 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
EV / Sales 2019 344x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,43x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart JORDAN EMIRATES DIMENSIONS FOR COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT (P.L.C.)
Duration : Period :
Jordan Emirates Dimensions for Commercial Investment (P.L.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Faiq Ibrahim Al-Sayegh Chairman
Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al-Quraan Independent Non-Executive Director
Faris Michael Faiq Al-Sayegh Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdel Nour Naef Abdel Nour Abdel Nour Independent Director
Faiq Michael Faiq Al-Sayegh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN EMIRATES DIMENSIONS FOR COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT (P.L.C.)8.08%4
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.33%33 856
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 478
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.43%31 601
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.84%30 646
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.81%29 572