Jordan Express Tourist Transport : Assembly Decision-(JETT)-2022-04-20

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 0% as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as bonus shares

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the General Assembly in its ordinary meetings, provided that such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting