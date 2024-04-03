JORDAN EXPRESS TOURIST TRANSPORT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN EXPRESS TOURIST

ﺖﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻘﻨﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

TRANSPORT

PM 02:39:07 2024-04-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 02-04-2024 02:39:07 PM

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Distributing Dividends

JORDAN EXPRESS TOURIST TRANSPORT announces that

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﺖﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

its Board of Directors approved on 23-03-2024 the

ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2024-03-23 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ

recommendation to the company's general assembly to:-

-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ

Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ

company's paid in capital 10800000 to shareholders

10800000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mahmoud Awwad

Mahmoud Awwad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

This decision is subject to the company's General

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ

Assembly Approval

