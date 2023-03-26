Jordan Express Tourist Transport : G.A (JETT) 2023 03 26

The Board of Directors of JORDAN EXPRESS TOURIST TRANSPORT cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 13:00 on 18-04-2023 at ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ

ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ to discuss the following

matters: