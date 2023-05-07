Advanced search
    JOFR   JO2100911012

JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE CO. (P.L.C.)

(JOFR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-26
0.6800 JOD   +6.25%
01:41aJordan French Insurance P L C : Assembly Decision-(JOFR)-2023-05-07
PU
04/25Jordan French Insurance P L C : G.a (jofr) 2023 04 25
PU
03/02Jordan French Insurance Co. (P.L.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Jordan French Insurance P L C : Assembly Decision-(JOFR)-2023-05-07

05/07/2023 | 01:41am EDT
JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﻧﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 04-05-2023 02:48:17 PM

PM 02:48:17 2023-05-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-05-04 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

FRENCH INSURANCE was held on 2:00 On 04-05-2023

ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﻧﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

at Zoom Via video communication, the shareholders

%83.9 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ (zoom) ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ

participation in the Assembly Meeting was 83.9%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 12-05-

2022-05-12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Page 1 of 2

JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

Al- ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Al-Abassi & CO an Independent Member of Moore

Abassi & CO an Independent Member of Moore Stephens

Stephens International Limited for the financial year 31-12-

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ International Limited

2023.And authorizing the board of directors to determine

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31

their fees

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

.

.

ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻙﺎﻨﻫ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﺚﻴﺣ

ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻙﺎﻨﻫ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﺚﻴﺣ

ﺡﻼﺻ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺮﻏﺎﺸﻟﺍ

ﺡﻼﺻ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﻣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺮﻏﺎﺸﻟﺍ

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻌﻤﺟ ﺔﻌﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻌﻤﺟ ﺔﻌﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺭﺎﺧﺩﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺭﺎﺧﺩﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﺻﺎﺤﻟﺍ ،ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﻧﺮﻔﻟﺍ

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﺻﺎﺤﻟﺍ ،ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﻧﺮﻔﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻵﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ.

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻵﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: baraa qanaa

baraa qanaa :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

JOFICO - Jordan French Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 05:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 30,4 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net income 2022 -1,03 M -1,45 M -1,45 M
Net cash 2022 7,27 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,19 M 8,71 M 8,71 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE CO. (P.L.C.)
Duration : Period :
Jordan French Insurance Co. (P.L.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Odeh Sulaiman Abu Joudeh General Manager
Bilal Tyseer Mohammed Al-Sheikh Deputy General Manager-Finance
Ayman Shafiq Farhan Jumean Chairman
Jasem Kwaik Manager-Information Technology
Raghad Sharaf Manager-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE CO. (P.L.C.)-15.00%9
ALLIANZ SE7.49%95 552
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES7.15%88 733
CHUBB LIMITED-9.82%82 392
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.92%71 034
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-12.18%26 495
