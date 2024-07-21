JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﻧﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-07-2024 12:24:45 PM

PM 12:24:45 2024-07-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Term of office of the board of directors

ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻻﻭ ﺓﺪﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the above subject, we would like to

ﻰﺘﺣ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﻱﺃ ﻪﺨﻳﺭﺎﺗ

inform you that, until now, there has been no change on

ﻢﻬﺘﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻃﺎﺨﻣ

the members of the company's Board of Directors, noting

ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻷﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ

that we have addressed the Central Bank of Jordan to

ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻨﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﺐﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،2028-2024 ﺓﺮﺷﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﻭﺪﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

obtain their approval for the appointment of the

.ﻢﻬﺘﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺭﺎﻈﺘﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻨﻟﺯ ﻻﻭ 2024/5/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 2024/1494/ﺃ/ﺝ

candidates nominated for the new Board of Directors for

the tenth term 2024-2028, .as per our letter date

27/5/2024 and we are still waiting their approval

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Raghad Sharaf

Raghad Sharaf :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

JOFICO - Jordan French Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 21 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2024 10:28:07 UTC.