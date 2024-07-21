Jordan French Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of life and non-life insurance products and services. The Company provides its services through the following segments: Aviation, which offers insurance services such as hull all risks and hull war risks insurance; Construction, which includes machinery breakdown and erection all risks insurance, among others; Life and Health, which includes universal life insurance and term life insurance; Marine, which provides insurance services to cover all cargo marine; Credit, which provides credit insurance for installment credit, commercial credit and export credit; Motor, which includes comprehensive and third-party liability; Fire and General Accident, which offers fire cover for properties, earthquake and allied perils, such as riots and civil commotions, storm and tempest, among others, as well as Travel, which provides travel insurance for individuals, families and groups.