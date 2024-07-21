JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN FRENCH INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﻧﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 21-07-2024 12:24:45 PM
PM 12:24:45 2024-07-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Term of office of the board of directors
ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻻﻭ ﺓﺪﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
With reference to the above subject, we would like to
ﻰﺘﺣ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﻱﺃ ﻪﺨﻳﺭﺎﺗ
inform you that, until now, there has been no change on
ﻢﻬﺘﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻃﺎﺨﻣ
the members of the company's Board of Directors, noting
ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻷﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ
that we have addressed the Central Bank of Jordan to
ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻨﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﺐﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،2028-2024 ﺓﺮﺷﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﻭﺪﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
obtain their approval for the appointment of the
.ﻢﻬﺘﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺭﺎﻈﺘﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻨﻟﺯ ﻻﻭ 2024/5/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 2024/1494/ﺃ/ﺝ
candidates nominated for the new Board of Directors for
the tenth term 2024-2028, .as per our letter date
27/5/2024 and we are still waiting their approval
18-07-2024
18-07-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Raghad Sharaf
Raghad Sharaf :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JOFICO - Jordan French Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 21 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2024 10:28:07 UTC.