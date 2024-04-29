Jordan Hotels and Tourism Company PSC, a subsidiary of Zara Investment Holding Co PSC, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in real estate investment activities primarily in the tourism sector. The Company owns the InterContinental Jordan Hotel, which is run by International InterContinental Hotels Company. The Company's hotel consists of more than 400 rooms and suites, all equipped with a number of amenities. The hotelâs facilities include: Conference and Banqueting, Ballrooms, InterContinental Concierge, as well as Club InterContinental Floors and Lounge, which includes club floor rooms that are accessed through a private club lounge and SPA InterContinental that offers a fitness center, Jacuzzis, steam rooms, sauna, indoor lap pool, outdoor heated pool, private sun deck and a juice bar. Furthermore the hotel offers a number of restaurant and outlets.