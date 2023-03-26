Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Hotels and Tourism Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOHT   JO3100311013

JORDAN HOTELS AND TOURISM COMPANY

(JOHT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
2.150 JOD   -0.92%
05:08aJordan Hotels And Tourism : G.a (joht) 2023 03 26
PU
03/21Jordan Hotels And Tourism : Disclosure (JOHT) 2023 03 21
PU
03/15Jordan Hotels And Tourism : Disclosure (JOHT) 2023 03 15
PU
Jordan Hotels and Tourism : G.A (JOHT) 2023 03 26

03/26/2023
JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM Date: 26-03-2023 11:25:39 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻕﺩﺎﻨﻔﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 11:25:39 2023-03-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 18-04-2023 at Zoom Meeting to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻕﺩﺎﻨﻔﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04 ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 19-04-2022

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Haitham Alhanbali

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Haitham Alhanbali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Hotels and Tourism Company PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 09:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 7,62 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 -1,81 M -2,55 M -2,55 M
Net cash 2021 0,42 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 9,76%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yassin Khalil Mohamed Yasin Al-Talhouni Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Ihsan Yousef Hassan Al-Natour Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Hilal Omer Mustafa Abu Zaid Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Awwad Mohammed Al-Khalidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN HOTELS AND TOURISM COMPANY-19.17%30
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.15%48 239
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.4.33%35 126
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION14.54%11 008
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.76%10 897
ACCOR20.26%7 800
