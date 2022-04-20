Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOHT   JO3100311013

JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM CO PLC

(JOHT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-11
2.190 JOD   -4.78%
02:45aJORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : Assembly Decision-(JOHT)-2022-04-20
PU
04/17JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : G.a (joht) 2022 04 17
PU
03/23JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : Disclosure (JOHT) 2022 03 23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Hotels & Tourism : Assembly Decision-(JOHT)-2022-04-20

04/20/2022 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻕﺩﺎﻨﻔﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 05:01:33 2022-04-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM Date: 19-04-2022 05:01:33 PM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-19 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻕﺩﺎﻨﻔﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ

%87

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM was held on 12:00 On 19-04-2022 at Zoom Meeting, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 87%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 21-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Haitham Alhanbali

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Haitham Alhanbali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Jordan Hotels and Tourism Company PSC published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM CO PLC
02:45aJORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : Assembly Decision-(JOHT)-2022-04-20
PU
04/17JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : G.a (joht) 2022 04 17
PU
03/23JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : Disclosure (JOHT) 2022 03 23
PU
2021Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2020Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
2020Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2020Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2019Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2019Jordan Hotels & Tourism Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,87 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net income 2020 -3,01 M -4,25 M -4,25 M
Net cash 2020 1,05 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 9,80%
Chart JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM CO PLC
Duration : Period :
Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yassin Khalil Mohamed Yasin Al-Talhouni Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Ihsan Yousef Hassan Al-Natour Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Hilal Omer Mustafa Abu Zaid Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Awwad Mohammed Al-Khalidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM CO PLC8.42%31
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.25%59 937
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.4.58%43 718
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC8.43%12 387
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.60%10 641
ACCOR4.29%8 063