    JOHT   JO3100311013

JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM CO PLC

(JOHT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-11
2.190 JOD   -4.78%
04:24aJORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : G.a (joht) 2022 04 17
PU
03/23JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM : Disclosure (JOHT) 2022 03 23
PU
2021Jordan Hotels & Tourism Co PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Hotels & Tourism : G.A (JOHT) 2022 04 17

04/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM Date: 17-04-2022 10:43:37 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻕﺩﺎﻨﻔﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 10:43:37 2022-04-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 19-04-2022 at Zoom Meeting to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻕﺩﺎﻨﻔﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04 ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 21-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Haitham Alhanbali

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Haitham Alhanbali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Hotels and Tourism Company PSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 08:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5,87 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net income 2020 -3,01 M -4,25 M -4,25 M
Net cash 2020 1,05 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 9,80%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yassin Khalil Mohamed Yasin Al-Talhouni Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Ihsan Yousef Hassan Al-Natour Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Issam Halim Jaris Salfiti Chairman
Hilal Omer Mustafa Abu Zaid Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Awwad Mohammed Al-Khalidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN HOTELS & TOURISM CO PLC8.42%31
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.24%59 073
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-0.26%43 441
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC8.60%12 423
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.15%10 698
ACCOR2.14%8 077