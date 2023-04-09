Jordan Industrial Resources : G.A (JOIR) 2023 04 09

JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES

the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (% 10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﺗ ﻻ ﺎﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﻞﻤﺤﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (% 10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﺗ ﻻ ﺎﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﻞﻤﺤﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﺔﻠﺌﺳﻷﺍ ﺡﺮﻃ ﻪﻟ ﻖﺤﻳ، ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺎﺑ . . ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﺔﻠﺌﺳﻷﺍ ﺡﺮﻃ ﻪﻟ ﻖﺤﻳ، ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺎﺑ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ