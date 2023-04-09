Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Industrial Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOIR   JO4105511011

JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES

(JOIR)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
0.2600 JOD   -3.70%
06:36aJordan Industrial Resources : G.a (joir) 2023 04 09
PU
03/31Jordan Industrial Resources Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Jordan Industrial Resources : Board Of Directors-(JOIR)-2023-03-09
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Industrial Resources : G.A (JOIR) 2023 04 09

04/09/2023 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 09-04-2023 01:04:25 PM

PM 01:04:25 2023-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN INDUSTRIAL

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

RESOURCES cordially invites you to attend the company's

-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ 02:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

02:00 on 18-04-2023 at via the Zoom app to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 25-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ

Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﺑﺎﺑﺪﻟﺍ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺓﺩﺎﺤﺷ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﺑﺎﺑﺪﻟﺍ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺓﺩﺎﺤﺷ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

ﻦﺋﺍﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻷﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ

ﻦﺋﺍﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻷﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ

ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻸﻟ .

. ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻸﻟ

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of

ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

Page 1 of 2

JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES

the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that

ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (% 10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﺗ ﻻ ﺎﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﻞﻤﺤﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (% 10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﺗ ﻻ ﺎﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﻞﻤﺤﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﺔﻠﺌﺳﻷﺍ ﺡﺮﻃ ﻪﻟ ﻖﺤﻳ، ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺎﺑ .

. ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﻷﺍﻭ ﺔﻠﺌﺳﻷﺍ ﺡﺮﻃ ﻪﻟ ﻖﺤﻳ، ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻷﺎﺑ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Hussam Adnan Aburahma

Hussam Adnan Aburahma :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Jordan Industrial Resources Co. PSC published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 10:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES
06:36aJordan Industrial Resources : G.a (joir) 2023 04 09
PU
03/31Jordan Industrial Resources Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/09Jordan Industrial Resources : Board Of Directors-(JOIR)-2023-03-09
PU
2022Jordan Industrial Resources : Disclosure (JOIR) 2022 12 11
PU
2022Jordan Industrial Resources Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Jordan Industrial Resources : Disclosure (JOIR) 2022 09 08
PU
2022Jordan Industrial Resources Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2022Jordan Industrial Resources : Assembly Decision-(JOIR)-2022-08-14
PU
2022Jordan Industrial Resources Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2022Jordan Industrial Resources : Assembly Decision-(JOIR)-2022-04-25
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,64 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net income 2022 -0,32 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net Debt 2022 0,96  1,35  1,35 
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,63 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Jordan Industrial Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Omar Ahmad Sadiq Shaaban General Manager & Executive Director
Abdel Rahman Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Ramzi Saleh Issa Al-Muasher Chairman
Fouad Kazem Shaker Al-Zubaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Faraj Shehadeh Faraj Al-Dababneh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES-3.70%2
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC8.27%55 387
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.12.41%22 114
THE CLOROX COMPANY12.42%19 487
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-9.57%10 871
LION CORPORATION-7.27%3 022
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer