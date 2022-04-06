Jordan Insurance : Disclosure (JOIN) 2022 04 06

،ﺔﻴﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻉﻮﻗﻮﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ 2021-09-19 ﻲﻓ ﺥﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﻡﺰﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﻲﺋﺪﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑﻭ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺙﺪﺣ ﺰﺠﻧﺪﻟﻮﻫ ﻱﺁ ﻪﻳﺍ) ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﻘﻠﺗ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺸﻴﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺪﻳﻼﺑﺍ ـــﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ، AI Holdings Ltd / ﺪﺘﻤﻴﻟ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ (ﻩﻭﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻱﺁ ﻪﻳﺍ ﻪﻳﺍ / ﺪﺘﻤﻴﻟ ﻦﺸﻳﺭﻮﺑﺭﻮﻛ ﺲﻨﻴﺠﻠﺘﻧﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻳﺮﺸﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻲﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﺒﻇﻮﺑﺃ ﻕﻮﺳ ﻢﻟ ﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ("ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ") ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﺑ ﻪﺘﺒﻏﺭ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﻕﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻞﺻﻮﺘﻳ .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ،،،، ﻢﻜﻧﻭﺎﻌﺗ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻦﻳﺮﻛﺎﺷ ،،،، ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ

After Greetings, Reference is made to the disclosure dated 19-09-2021 related to the occurrence of material event and reference is made to the initial, non-binding and not final offer that was received by the Company from the investor (AI Holdings Ltd, subsidiary of Applied Artificial Intelligence Corporation Limited /AAICO), registered at the Abu Dhabi Global Market in accordance with the provisions of the legislations of the United Arab Emirates ("Investor "); please note that the aforesaid Investor did not reach to an agreement with the Company in respect of the Investor's intention to acquire all of the shares of the shareholders in the Company according to the provisions of the Companies Law. Thank you for your cooperation Accept our respect