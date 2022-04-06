Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOIN   JO2100411013

JORDAN INSURANCE COMPANY

(JOIN)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-03
1.59 JOD   -3.64%
1.59 JOD   -3.64%
Jordan Insurance : Disclosure (JOIN) 2022 04 06

04/06/2022 | 09:05am EDT
JORDAN INSURANCE

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:24:07 2022-04-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN INSURANCE Date: 06-04-2022 02:24:07 PM

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ

JORDAN INSURANCE announces the occurrence of the following material event:

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Material Event

2022-04-06 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Date of event: 06-04-2022

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

Other

،ﺔﻴﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻉﻮﻗﻮﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ 2021-09-19 ﻲﻓ ﺥﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﻡﺰﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﻲﺋﺪﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑﻭ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺙﺪﺣ ﺰﺠﻧﺪﻟﻮﻫ ﻱﺁ ﻪﻳﺍ) ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﻘﻠﺗ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺸﻴﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺪﻳﻼﺑﺍ ـــﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ، AI Holdings Ltd / ﺪﺘﻤﻴﻟ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ (ﻩﻭﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻱﺁ ﻪﻳﺍ ﻪﻳﺍ / ﺪﺘﻤﻴﻟ ﻦﺸﻳﺭﻮﺑﺭﻮﻛ ﺲﻨﻴﺠﻠﺘﻧﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻳﺮﺸﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻲﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﺒﻇﻮﺑﺃ ﻕﻮﺳ ﻢﻟ ﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ("ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ") ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﺑ ﻪﺘﺒﻏﺭ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﻕﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻞﺻﻮﺘﻳ .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ

،،،، ﻢﻜﻧﻭﺎﻌﺗ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻦﻳﺮﻛﺎﺷ

،،،، ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ

After Greetings,

Reference is made to the disclosure dated 19-09-2021 related to the occurrence of material event and reference is made to the initial, non-binding and not final offer that was received by the Company from the investor (AI Holdings Ltd, subsidiary of Applied Artificial Intelligence Corporation Limited /AAICO), registered at the Abu Dhabi Global Market in accordance with the provisions of the legislations of the United Arab Emirates ("Investor "); please note that the aforesaid Investor did not reach to an agreement with the Company in respect of the Investor's intention to acquire all of the shares of the shareholders in the Company according to the provisions of the Companies Law.

Thank you for your cooperation Accept our respect

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Fadi Mohammad Majid Allan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Fadi Mohammad Majid Allan

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Insurance Company PSC published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 38,7 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net income 2020 3,01 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net cash 2020 12,6 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,7 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart JORDAN INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Jordan Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Imad Mohammad Abdel Khaleq Managing Director
Mustafa Mohammed Dahbour Secretary, Deputy GM-Finance & Administration
Othman Mohammed Ali Othman Bdeir Chairman
Jawad Mohammed Khair Janeb Deputy General Manager-Technical Operations
Wael Naserallah Senior Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN INSURANCE COMPANY11.97%67
ALLIANZ SE4.07%96 180
CHUBB LIMITED9.87%89 972
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.56%85 430
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD13.26%72 425
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED2.52%35 523