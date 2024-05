Jordan Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based company that provides all classes of life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. The Company is organized into two business segments: General Insurance and Life Insurance. The General Insurance segment includes motor, shipping, fire and other damages, liabilities, health and other insurance products and services. The Life insurance segment provides Universal plan, including permanent total disablement, permanent partial disablement and accidental death benefit; Term Life Insurance, and Group Life Insurance. The Company operates in Jordan through its head office and a network of branches located across Jordan, the United Arab Emirates through a network of branches located in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai, and in Kuwait through an agency.