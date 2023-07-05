JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INSURANCE
PM 02:59:59 2023-07-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 04-07-2023 02:59:59 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-07-04 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ
INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE was held on 10:00 On 04-
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
07-2023 at zoom, the shareholders participation in the
%83.944 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ
Assembly Meeting was 83.944%
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which was held on 28-04-
2022-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
2022
Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
specified date
Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
2022
Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on its financial statements
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
31-12-2022
2022-12
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
directors to determine their fees
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors
Al- ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Al-Abassi & CO an Independent Member of Moore
Abassi & CO an Independent Member of Moore Stephens
Stephens International Limited for the financial year 31-12-
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ International Limited
2023.And authorizing the board of directors to determine
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31
their fees
Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ
meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
Approval of the confirmation of the membership of the
: ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors as follows:
ﻲﻀﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﻡﺎﺳﺯ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ 1-
ﺡﺎﺷﻭ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺮﻤﻋ ﺱﺍﺮﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ 2-
1- H.E. Mr. wesam Adnan Rabadi
ﻢﺗﺎﺣ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺜﻤﻳﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻪﻛﺮﺷ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ 3-
2- Mr. Firas Omar Abu Wishah
ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ
3- Al-Salem Investment Company, represented by Mr.
Khalil Hatem Al-Salem
Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
proposes to include in the agenda
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ
include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the
ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ
General Assembly in its ordinary meetings, provided that
ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ
such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
N/A
ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ
Subject: Other
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Other:
:ﺮﺧﺁ
Hearing a brief report on the work of the committee
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻉﺎﻤﺳ
emanating from the board of directors
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
