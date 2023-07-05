JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Al- ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Al-Abassi & CO an Independent Member of Moore Abassi & CO an Independent Member of Moore Stephens

Stephens International Limited for the financial year 31-12- ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ International Limited

2023.And authorizing the board of directors to determine ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31

their fees

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified) ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ

meeting's agenda (Should be specified) ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Approval of the confirmation of the membership of the : ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors as follows: ﻲﻀﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﻡﺎﺳﺯ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ 1-

ﺡﺎﺷﻭ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺮﻤﻋ ﺱﺍﺮﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ 2-

1- H.E. Mr. wesam Adnan Rabadi ﻢﺗﺎﺣ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻠﺜﻤﻳﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻪﻛﺮﺷ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ 3-

2- Mr. Firas Omar Abu Wishah ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

3- Al-Salem Investment Company, represented by Mr.

Khalil Hatem Al-Salem

Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

proposes to include in the agenda ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

General Assembly in its ordinary meetings, provided that ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

N/A ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ

Subject: Other ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other: :ﺮﺧﺁ

Hearing a brief report on the work of the committee ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻉﺎﻤﺳ

emanating from the board of directors

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ