To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INSURANCE

PM 07:27:13 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-07-2023 07:27:13 PM

ﻲﻤﻴﻈﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻜﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approval of the modify organizational structure

approval of the modified of the organizational structure

ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻤﺴﻣ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﺑ ﻲﻤﻴﻈﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻜﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

by modify the title of the finance manager to the title of

. ﻱﺭﺍﺩﺍﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻰﻤﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

CFO

.ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached approval from CBJ

10-07-2023

10-07-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ

ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

