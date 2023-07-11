JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INSURANCE
PM 07:27:13 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 10-07-2023 07:27:13 PM
ﻲﻤﻴﻈﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻜﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approval of the modify organizational structure
approval of the modified of the organizational structure
ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻤﺴﻣ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﺑ ﻲﻤﻴﻈﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻜﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
by modify the title of the finance manager to the title of
. ﻱﺭﺍﺩﺍﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻰﻤﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
CFO
.ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached approval from CBJ
10-07-2023
10-07-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ
ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jordan International Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 05:44:05 UTC.