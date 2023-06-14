Advanced search
    JIJC   JO2102211015

JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY

(JIJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
0.3700 JOD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan International Insurance : G.A (JIJC) 2023 06 14

06/14/2023 | 01:44am EDT
JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INSURANCE

PM 03:09:24 2023-06-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-06-2023 03:09:24 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INSURANCE cordially invites you to attend the company's

-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-07

10:00 on 04-07-2023 at zoom to discuss the following

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 28-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ

Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Confirming the membership of candidates for

ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻭﺍ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ

membership of the Board of Directors or electing

ﺢﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺎﺷﻻﺍ ﻊﻣ 2 ﺩﺪﻋ ﻩﺮﻏﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ

members for vacant seats number 2, noting that

ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﻊﺿﺎﺧ ﻝﺍﻮﺣﻻﺍ ﻞﻛ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ

candidacy for membership of the Board of Directors in all

.ﺎﻬﺗﺎﺒﻠﻄﺘﻣﻭ ﻪﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻖﻓﻭ ﻪﻘﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ

cases is subject to the prior approval of the authorities in

Page 1 of 2

JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE

accordance with the provisions and requirements of the

relevant laws.

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the

ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that

ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the

ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that

ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (10%) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

Hearing a brief report on the work of the committee

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺰﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻉﺎﻤﺳ

emanating from the board of directors

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ

ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Jordan International Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 05:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10,5 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2022 -2,51 M -3,53 M -3,53 M
Net cash 2022 4,85 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,72 M 9,47 M 9,47 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Jordan International Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Isam Mohammad AbdelKhaliq Executive General Manager
Mohammed Ismail Hasan Al-Nashif Chief Financial Officer
Fares Sami Ibrahim Gammoh Chairman
Ahmad Obaid Allah Ali Khleifat Information Technology Manager
Mohammad Azmi Al-Zorba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY23.33%9
ALLIANZ SE3.83%89 362
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES7.72%88 362
CHUBB LIMITED-13.62%75 886
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.59%69 197
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.29%28 322
