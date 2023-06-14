Jordan International Insurance : G.A (JIJC) 2023 06 14

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL
|
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
INSURANCE
|
PM 03:09:24 2023-06-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 13-06-2023 03:09:24 PM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
|
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of JORDAN INTERNATIONAL
|
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
INSURANCE cordially invites you to attend the company's
|
-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
|
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at
|
ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-07
|
10:00 on 04-07-2023 at zoom to discuss the following
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ
|
matters:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
|
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
|
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
held on 28-04-2022
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
|
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ
|
future plans
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
|
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
|
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
|
|
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
|
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
|
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
|
|
|
|
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ
|
Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
|
(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
|
|
|
Confirming the membership of candidates for
|
ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻭﺍ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ
|
membership of the Board of Directors or electing
|
ﺢﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺎﺷﻻﺍ ﻊﻣ 2 ﺩﺪﻋ ﻩﺮﻏﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ
|
members for vacant seats number 2, noting that
|
ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﻊﺿﺎﺧ ﻝﺍﻮﺣﻻﺍ ﻞﻛ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ
|
candidacy for membership of the Board of Directors in all
|
.ﺎﻬﺗﺎﺒﻠﻄﺘﻣﻭ ﻪﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻖﻓﻭ ﻪﻘﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ
|
cases is subject to the prior approval of the authorities in
|
|
|