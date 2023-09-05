JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INSURANCE
PM 03:02:49 2023-09-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 04-09-2023 03:02:49 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that Mohammad Azmi Al zorba
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺎﺑﺭﺰﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺩﺍﺆﻓ ﻲﻣﺰﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 03-09-2023 shares from company
ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-09-03
JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE(10028).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10028)ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.2%
38900
5000
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
5000
38900
0.2%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ
ﺱﺎﻄﻏ ﻲﻣﺍﺭ :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Chief Accountant
ﺔﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺴﻗ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
