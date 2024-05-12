Jordan International Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is engaged in the provision of insurance products and services. The Companyâs products and services are structured into the following segments: Corporate Insurance, which includes marine insurance, fire and general insurance, health and life insurance, as well as corporate travel insurance, and Individual Insurance, which includes home insurance, individual health and life insurance, as well as individual travel insurance. The Company is also engaged in investment activities, including real estate investment and financial investment. The Companyâs subsidiaries are: Ebdaa Financial Investment and Jordan International Investment Company PSC, which is engaged in the real estate investment sector.