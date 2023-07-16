JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT CO.
PM 05:39:06 2023-07-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 13-07-2023 05:39:06 PM
ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: increase share price
Reference to your letter No. 3/4/01910/23 dated
،2023/07/04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 23/01910/4/3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
04/07/2023, related to the subject of the increase in the
ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺇ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ
company's share price. We would like to inform you that
ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺩﻮﻌﻳ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺇ ﺐﺒﺳ ﻥﺃ
the reason for the increase in the share price is due to the
. ﻦﻴﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻳﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ
increase in supply and demand for the share during the
previous two months.
13-07-2023
13-07-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: George B Gammoh
George B Gammoh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
