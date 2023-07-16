JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT CO.

PM 05:39:06 2023-07-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-07-2023 05:39:06 PM

ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: increase share price

Reference to your letter No. 3/4/01910/23 dated

،2023/07/04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 23/01910/4/3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

04/07/2023, related to the subject of the increase in the

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺇ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ

company's share price. We would like to inform you that

ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺩﻮﻌﻳ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺇ ﺐﺒﺳ ﻥﺃ

the reason for the increase in the share price is due to the

. ﻦﻴﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻳﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ

increase in supply and demand for the share during the

previous two months.

13-07-2023

13-07-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: George B Gammoh

George B Gammoh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

