Jordan International Investment Company PSC (JIIC) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company, which is engaged in the purchase and sale of lands in Jordan. The company establishes industrial projects, craft cities, touristic hotels, and residential buildings. The Company owns Hallabat Industrial Park (HIP). HIP's objectives include the: establishment of a working relationship with international garment associations and manufacturers; identification of manufacturers that are equipped to expand their markets in the United States, Europe and neighboring Arab Countries; partnering with suitable manufacturers in establishing a manufacturing presence in the Hallabat Industrial Park; identification and addressing the concerns of international manufacturers about manufacturing in Jordan, as well as learning about the needs of international manufacturers in a Qualifying Industrial Zone (QIZ).