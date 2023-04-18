Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan International Investment Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JIIG   JO3125311014

JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO.

(JIIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
0.2600 JOD   -3.70%
06:26aJordan International Investment : G.a (jiig) 2023 04 18
PU
03/01Jordan International Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Jordan International Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan International Investment : G.A (JIIG) 2023 04 18

04/18/2023 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT CO.

PM 12:52:26 2023-04-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 18-04-2023 12:52:26 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENT CO. cordially invites you to attend the

-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

will be held at 12:00 on 26-04-2023 at zoom to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 13-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: George B Gammoh

George B Gammoh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan International Investments Co. PSC published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 10:25:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO.
06:26aJordan International Investment : G.a (jiig) 2023 04 18
PU
03/01Jordan International Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2022Jordan International Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2022Jordan International Investment : Disclosure (JIIG) 2022 09 27
PU
2022Jordan International Investment : Board Of Directors Decision-(JIIG)-2022-08-29
PU
2022Jordan International Investment : Board Of Directors-(JIIG)-2022-07-27
PU
2022Jordan International Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2022Jordan International Investment : Assembly Decision-(JIIG)-2022-04-27
PU
2022Jordan International Investment : Assembly Decision-(JIIG)-2022-04-13
PU
2022Jordan International Investment : G.a (jiig) 2022 04 05
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2022 -0,05 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net cash 2022 1,62 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -61,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,60 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
EV / Sales 2021 142x
EV / Sales 2022 137x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 7,63%
Chart JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Jordan International Investment Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Boutros Yacoub Gammoh General Manager
Mohammed Ismail Hasan Al-Nashif Chief Financial Officer
Sami Ibrahim Mufdi Gammoh Chairman
Ali Ashtian Aoudeh Al Madadha Vice Chairman
Youssef Ahmed Assad Radwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO.-13.33%4
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.34%40 351
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.35%35 839
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.85%30 118
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.78%25 853
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.42%22 084
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer