JORDAN INTERNATIONAL TRADING CENTER
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL TRADING
ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CENTER
AM 11:52:36 2024-06-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 02-06-2024 11:52:36 AM
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ appointed Mr./Mrs. yazan mahmoud
ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻩﺭﺎﻤﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻥﺰﻳ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ
ahmad samara as his representative in the Board of
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ
Directors of the company.
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment
Letter of the representative.
Date of Appointment: 01-06-2024
2024-06-01 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻁﻮﻌﻠﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ
ﻁﻮﻌﻠﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jordan International Trading Center Co. PSC published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 09:25:03 UTC.