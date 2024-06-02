JORDAN INTERNATIONAL TRADING CENTER

Company's Name: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL TRADING

ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CENTER

AM 11:52:36 2024-06-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 02-06-2024 11:52:36 AM

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ appointed Mr./Mrs. yazan mahmoud

ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻩﺭﺎﻤﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻥﺰﻳ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ

ahmad samara as his representative in the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ

Directors of the company.

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment

Letter of the representative.

Date of Appointment: 01-06-2024

2024-06-01 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

