Jordan International Trading Center Co PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in trading activities in Jordan and abroad. The Company trades in mobile and mobile lines, papers and cartons, computers, electrical appliances and furniture. In addition, the Company also offers printing services, which include all types of commercial and technical printing. The Companyâs printing facility is located in Tala Al Ali area, Amman, Jordan.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale