  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Investment Trust P.L.C
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOIT   JO3103911017

JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST P.L.C

(JOIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
0.6000 JOD   -3.23%
02/15Jordan Investment Trust P L C : Disclosure (JOIT) 2023 02 15
PU
2022Jordan Investment Trust P.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Jordan Investment Trust P.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Investment Trust P L C : G.A (JOIT) 2023 03 12

03/12/2023 | 04:36am EDT
JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﺜﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-03-2023 10:40:37 AM

AM 10:40:37 2023-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﺜﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Microsoft teams ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

18-04-2023 at Microsoft teams to discuss the following

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-20 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 20-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﻥﺎﻣﻮﺷ ﺪﻴﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻴﻤﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻪﺴﻧﻵﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ

ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﻥﺎﻣﻮﺷ ﺪﻴﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻴﻤﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻪﺴﻧﻵﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﻻﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ .

. ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﻻﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ ، ــﻫ 6 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ 2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺪﻋﺍﻮﻘﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﺒﻄﺗ

ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ ، ــﻫ 6 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ 2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺪﻋﺍﻮﻘﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﺒﻄﺗ

2022 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻮﺣ .

. 2022 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻮﺣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Page 1 of 2

JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST

User Name: Alaa Mahmoud Almasri

Alaa Mahmoud Almasri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Jordan Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2023 08:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,42 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net income 2021 -0,25 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2021 3,33 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -66,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -122x
EV / Sales 2021 32,0x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 7,50%
Chart JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Jordan Investment Trust P.L.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Hamza Ahmed Tantash Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alaa M. Mohammed Jamal Al-Masri Chief Financial Officer
Shadi Ramzi Abd Al-Salam Al-Majali Chairman
Mutaz Hussameddin Ibrahim Al-Alami Independent Non-Executive Director
Amer Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bashir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST P.L.C-14.29%23
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED10.60%45 394
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.02%9 863
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.0.58%7 514
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.14.38%5 800
ROTHSCHILD & CO26.77%3 740